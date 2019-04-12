Vintage Mini being raffled in aid of Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir’s charity

This year sees the 60th anniversary of the Mini, and that will be the main theme of 2019’s Borders Vintage Automobile Club motoring festival at Lauder’s Thirlestane Castle on Sunday, June 2.

To flag up that theme, the club is holding a charity raffle offering the chance to win a refurbished 1994 Rover Mini Cooper donated by Hawick-based fibre-optic cable manufacturer Emtelle.

Money raised will go to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation set up by Borders rugby legend Doddie Weir to fund research into motor neurone disease.

The car was refurbished by club deputy chairman Ken Grimes.

In advance of the winner being announced at June’s festival, the Mini is on a tour of the Borders taking in events such as this weekend’s Melrose Sevens to promote the raffle.

Tickets will be on sale at these visits or from club members for £1. Go to bvac.org.uk for further details.

Emtelle solutions director Colin Kirkpatrick said: “We are delighted to support such a fabulous fundraiser for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.”

“Supporting the club and to be part of a local cause raising funds to aid research into motor neurone disease is important to us.

“We wish the club all the best in their fundraising efforts and a successful event at Thirlestane.”

Alister Scott of Mitsubishi Motors valeted the vintage vehicle and Advanced Signs of Galashiels provided livery, both free of charge.

