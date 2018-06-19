Villagers enjoy a fun-filled Yetholm Festival Week

It may be small, but the community of Yetholm proved it knows how to pull off a big week, having boasted yet another successful festival last week.

While Wednesday night’s rideout saw a 140-strong cavalcade ride to Stob Stanes, closer to home in the community’s halls, sports field and pubs, more than a dozen other events throughout the week also enjoyed strong support.

Bari Manushi Natasha Gray presents the cup for best boy to Max Lee at the sports at Yetholm.

Sunday’s Kirking in the church was followed by a host of sports and games throughout the week as well as Tuesday’s quiz night and Wednesday’s rideout.

On Saturday, ducks and handmade boats raced down the Bowmont Water, before youngsters braved the odd heavy shower to enjoy the sports and barbecue at the playing fields.

Festival chairwoman Susan Stewart said: “Once again we have had a successful week.

“The weather stayed kind to us with the exception of the freezing wind on Wednesday night and a short shower on Saturday afternoon.

Bari Manushi Natasha Gray gets the duck race going with help from her predecessors Amberlie Allen and Cassie Quashie.

“We had 50-odd at the quiz which is the best turnout for some time and this year the children made their own horses to lead the Stob Stanes rideout, which was new.

“Grateful thanks to all who came out and supported the events throughout the week and of course a huge congratulations to Tom and Natasha for their obvious enjoyment throughout the whole week.”

Full Festival Week results were as follows:-

Ladies darts - Nicola Collin; runner up - Siobhan Forster

Bari Manushi Natasha Gray declared Callie Cameron the winner in the Bowmont boat race with mum Chantelle Paisey.

Quiz Night Team - Plough Ladies

Mixed darts - Raymond Yeomans and Nicola Collin; runner up - John Scott and Linda Quashie

Dominoes - Carl Bayley; runner up - Nicola Collin

Mens darts - John Collin; runner up - John Scott

Bari Gadgi Tom Grindell presents the cup for best girl at Yetholm sports to Caitlin Butler.

Car treasure hunt - Zulu Warriors

Quoit singles – Kevin Richardson; runner up – Dougie Hope

Quoit pairs -Wullie Mallen and Cameron Coulson; runner up – Tommy Grieve and Ian Currie

Pool competition - Kelly Bonnington; runner up - Ewan Cameron

Le Boule - Chris, Lizzie and Tom Grindell; runners up - Dale Lambert, Grant and Louise Abbot

Beetle drive adult winner – Netta Harvey. runner up – Moira Hill

Child winner – Jack Lee; runner up – Tami Robson

Best drawn beetle – Lewis Feerick and Caitlin Butler

Stob Stanes rideout

Youngest rider - Mary Tweedie

Best turned out horse and rider under 16 - Ella Burton

Best turned out horse and rider overall - Abigail Rae

Oldest rider - Doug Redpath

Principal trophy - Tom Grindell

Duck race- 1 Ann Little, 2 Lyndsey Matthewson, 3 Chris Horton

Best dressed duck - Caitlin Butler

Boat race - 1 Callie Camero, 2 Max Lee, 3 Isla Burton

Best boat Max Lee

All round personality

Boy - Max Lee; girl - Caitlin Butler

Patrons Cup for best hobby horse - Katie Wight