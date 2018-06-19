Villagers enjoy a fun-filled Yetholm Festival Week

It may be small, but the community of Yetholm proved it knows how to pull off a big week, having boasted yet another successful festival last week.
While Wednesday night’s rideout saw a 140-strong cavalcade ride to Stob Stanes, closer to home in the community’s halls, sports field and pubs, more than a dozen other events throughout the week also enjoyed strong support.
Sunday’s Kirking in the church was followed by a host of sports and games throughout the week as well as Tuesday’s quiz night and Wednesday’s rideout.
On Saturday, ducks and handmade boats raced down the Bowmont Water, before youngsters braved the odd heavy shower to enjoy the sports and barbecue at the playing fields.
Festival chairwoman Susan Stewart said: “Once again we have had a successful week.
“The weather stayed kind to us with the exception of the freezing wind on Wednesday night and a short shower on Saturday afternoon.
“We had 50-odd at the quiz which is the best turnout for some time and this year the children made their own horses to lead the Stob Stanes rideout, which was new.
“Grateful thanks to all who came out and supported the events throughout the week and of course a huge congratulations to Tom and Natasha for their obvious enjoyment throughout the whole week.”
Full Festival Week results were as follows:-
Ladies darts - Nicola Collin; runner up - Siobhan Forster
Quiz Night Team - Plough Ladies
Mixed darts - Raymond Yeomans and Nicola Collin; runner up - John Scott and Linda Quashie
Dominoes - Carl Bayley; runner up - Nicola Collin
Mens darts - John Collin; runner up - John Scott
Car treasure hunt - Zulu Warriors
Quoit singles – Kevin Richardson; runner up – Dougie Hope
Quoit pairs -Wullie Mallen and Cameron Coulson; runner up – Tommy Grieve and Ian Currie
Pool competition - Kelly Bonnington; runner up - Ewan Cameron
Le Boule - Chris, Lizzie and Tom Grindell; runners up - Dale Lambert, Grant and Louise Abbot
Beetle drive adult winner – Netta Harvey. runner up – Moira Hill
Child winner – Jack Lee; runner up – Tami Robson
Best drawn beetle – Lewis Feerick and Caitlin Butler
Stob Stanes rideout
Youngest rider - Mary Tweedie
Best turned out horse and rider under 16 - Ella Burton
Best turned out horse and rider overall - Abigail Rae
Oldest rider - Doug Redpath
Principal trophy - Tom Grindell
Duck race- 1 Ann Little, 2 Lyndsey Matthewson, 3 Chris Horton
Best dressed duck - Caitlin Butler
Boat race - 1 Callie Camero, 2 Max Lee, 3 Isla Burton
Best boat Max Lee
All round personality
Boy - Max Lee; girl - Caitlin Butler
Patrons Cup for best hobby horse - Katie Wight