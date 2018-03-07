Village halls share £20k funding boost

Grants totalling £20,000 will be used to improve facilities at two village halls near Selkirk and Hawick.

The Forman Memorial Hall near Roberton and Midlem Village Hall near Selkirk have both received £10,000 each from the Langhope Rig wind farm fund.

The Forman Memorial Hall will use its grant to buy new secure storage facilities.

Gillian Anderson, the hall committee’s secretary, said: “This will make a huge difference to the hall, freeing up space to provide a wider range of activities without having to shift equipment.”

Midlem Village Hall, used regularly for classes, meetings and private functions, will use its grant to improve hall access for those user group.

The wind farm, at Alemoor Reservoir, near Hawick, provides yearly grants through Foundation Scotland to organisations within the patches covered by the community councils of Ettrick and Yarrow, Lilliesleaf, Ashkirk and Midlem and Upper Teviotdale and Borthwick Water, using an advisory panel made up of local residents.

Foundation Scotland head of community investment Rachel Searle-Mbullu said: “Village halls are a valuable community asset, providing a place where the whole community can come together to enjoy different activities. By supporting the two hall committees, the halls will continue to be at the heart of those communities for many years to come.”

The deadline for the next round of grant applications is June 29.

For further information about how to apply go to https://www.foundationscotland.org.uk/programmes/langhope-rig/