Views sought on new post office for Innerleithen

Post Office bosses have launched a six-week consultation on its new permanent branch in Innerleithen.

It comes despite a decision already made to bring the service back to the town in the form of a concession within The Allotment fruit and vegetable shop on High Street.

The Allotment fruit and veg shop in Innerleithen.

That news brought an end to a long-running push to reinstate a full-time service in the town following the resignation of the previous postmaster in the DayMart store in February last year.

The town had been served by a mobile outreach van every Friday morning since but Susan Meikle and Helen Millen, business partners at the Allotment, said the loss of the post office has been badly felt within the town.

In a move welcomed by the town, the post office local-style branch will open in The Allotment on Wednesday, August 29 opening from 10am to 5pm between Monday and Friday, and from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday.

Although the decision to reopen the branch has already be taken, the Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

Steven Simpson, Post Office area network change manager said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

During the public consultation, Post Office will welcome feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on the proposal. The consultation will close on August, 16. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 196830.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to freepost Your Comments, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or textphone 03457 22 33 55.