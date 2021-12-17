Video still of missing Galashiels man is released by the police as concerns for his welfare grow
Police have released a CCTV image of a 78-year-old Galashiels man missing from home since last night as the public is urged to search their gardens, sheds and outhouses in the search for him.
The police are continuing to appeal for the help of the public to find David McLeod, reported missing from the Woodstock area of Galashiels, who may be in the Melrose area.
Mr McLeod left his home in Woodstock Avenue around 8pm on Thursday, December 16, saying he was going to buy a newspaper but did not return. He can become confused so concerns are increasing for his well-being.
It is believed that he may have walked towards Tweedbank, along a path known locally as the ‘black path’, and passed near to Tweedbank rail station around 8.30pm that evening.
He was seen around 9.15pm walking near to the Ship Inn, East Port, Melrose. It is believed he then walked towards the A6091, Melrose bypass.
He is described as 5ft 6ins, of slim build and has grey hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans, a Scotland beanie hat and walking boots.
Chief Inspector Vinnie Jones, said: “David has been missing for some time now, including overnight, and we are becoming increasingly concerned about his well-being. He has been diagnosed with dementia and may have become confused.
“I am appealing to the public to help as it is vital that we find him as soon as possible. Anyone who may have seen David or know where he might be is asked to get in touch immediately.
“I would also ask people in the area to check their gardens, sheds and outhouses. Also, if you have dash-cam footage that might help, or private CCTV, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 3373 of Thursday, 16 December, 2021.