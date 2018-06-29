VIDEO: Sporting end to Lindean rideout

The glorious weather continued for 2018’s Galashiels Braw Lads’ Gathering celebrations as 143 riders joined its principals on Monday evening for its Lindean rideout.

With the Tweed level still low, all horses and ponies were able to cross to Abbotsford at Galafoot for a bit of practice ahead of Saturday’s big ride.

Braw Lad Greg Kelly places a wreath of wild flowers on the Preacher's Cross at Lindean..

A large crowd gathered to watch the ceremony at Lindean as Braw Lad Greg Kelly laid a wreath of wildflowers on the Preacher’s Cross.

The cavalcade – and the crowd – made the most of the beautiful summer’s evening by stopping off at the superb chase field at Hollybush, where various races were held over several categories.

First up was the principals’ race, won in style by ex-braw lass and this year’s bearer of the white roses, Alex Mundell, ahead of last year’s braw lass Amy Thomson and Greg, with Braw Lass Kimberley O’May beaming a big smile at the re

The ex-principals’ race was won by Graeme Howlieson, celebrating his silver anniversary as braw lad in 1993.

A new race this year was the visiting principals’ race, won by Selkirk Royal Burgh Standard Bearer Peter Forrest after he beat his attendant Robbie Reilly in a two-horse thriller.

In the other races, Sarah McGhee was victorious in the under-15s’ race, Hilda McLennan of Annan won the ladies’, Frank Johnston, also from Annan, convincingly grabbed the Over-45s victory and Thomas Wilmott of Selkirk finished first in the men’s.