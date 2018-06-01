VIDEO: Galashiels playpark opening

Large crowds turned up to see Galashiels' new Rowan Boland play park officially opened on Saturday morning.

The facility was so enthusiastically received that council leader Shona Haslam also got a good few cheers when she announced that it is only the start of a £3.1m project to put parks in more towns in the Borders, possibly in Harestanes, Kelso, Coldstream, Hawick, Peebles, Jedburgh, Eyemouth and Earlston, as well as in a number of other villages throughout the region.

Click here for the full story and pictures from the day.

And click here to see the full live video, filmed during the event.