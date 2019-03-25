Victim had her hair pulled on the waltzer

A Hawick teenager who was involved in a violent struggle at the “shows” during the town’s Common Riding celebrations has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next 12 months.

Nineteen-year-old Cara Frame and another female, confronted their 18-year-old victim on the waltzer ride in the Common Haugh car park on June 1.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told “there was a certain amount of taunting going on” and the 18-year-old girl ended up having her hair pulled and was taken to Borders General Hospital for a check-up.

The victim suffered swelling to her head where her hair had been pulled.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow accepted it was an unsavoury incident which his client regretted and that she had got involved in the dispute between the younger female and the victim.

He said: “She should have separated it, but instead got involved.

“She should have been a peacemaker. Otherwise she is a sensible person.”

Frame of Fraser Avenue, pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour and struggling violently with her victim.

Sheriff John MacRitchie deferred sentence until March, 16, 2020, for good behaviour and hopefully she had matured by then.