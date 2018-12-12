Vehicles and cash stolen from businesses in Hawick and Kelso

Police are appealing for information after vehicles and cash were stolen in Hawick and Kelso yesterday.

Thieves broke into a business in Weensland Road, Hawick, around 2.15am and stole a grey Volkswagen Golf and a four-figure sum of cash.

A neighbouring premises was also entered but nothing was taken.

The car was later recovered near Kelso.

The second theft occurred around 2.45am, when a white Ford Transit Connect van was stolen from a business in Spylaw Road, Kelso.

Detective sergeant Callum Peoples from Galashiels CID said: “We are treating these incidents as linked and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious before and after the break-ins.

“Break-ins such as this cause a huge amount of strain on businesses and we are keen to trace those responsible.

“Anyone who knows who is responsible, or has information that can help with our investigations, is asked to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident numbers 0275 and 0248 for the Hawick break-in and incident number 0276 for the Kelso incident, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”