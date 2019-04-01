Veggie Baskets partnership set to grow at Kelso

There are high hopes that a partnership set up in 2018 between Border Links and Kelso High School to provide work experience for students with additional needs will continue into the new academic year.

Last August several senior students from the school met staff from Border Links to talk about how they could work together.

The pupils advertise Border Links Veggie Baskets around the school to increase sales, and help to pack them when they work with staff from the social enterprise each Thursday morning.

The students collect the money for the Veggie Baskets and email the orders to the Border Links office each week.

More information about the sessions and events Border Links runs in Kelso, Duns, Cornhill and Berwick is available via 01289 305423.