Vans in Hawick and Selkirk hit as well

Following a spate of thefts from vans in Jedburgh on Friday, vans in Hawick and Selkirk have been hit this week as well, and police have appealed for witnesses.

Police are looking into the possibility that these incidents are connected.

This week’s thefts all happened sometime overnight between Monday and Tuesday, March 25-26.

In Hawick, three vehicles targeted in Guthrie Drive, Ancrum Court and Oxnam Court all had tools stolen from within. A fourth van parked outsideAtkinson Road was entered, but nothing was stolen.

Officers are also investigating the break-in and theft of tools from vans Castle Street and Back Row, Selkirk during the same time period.

The tools stolen are believed to be worth several thousands of pounds.

Inspector Jacqi McGuigan, deputy local area commander for the Borders said: “At this time we are working to establish if all of these incidents are linked and we are keen to hear from anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the relevant areas.

“Likewise, if you believe you have any relevant information relating to the theft of these tools then please contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact Hawick or Selkirk Police Stations via 101 and quote incident numbers 449 (Guthrie Drive); 530 (Ancrum Court); 509 (Oxnanm Court); 1129 (Atkinson Road); 441 (Castle Street) or 656 (Back Row) of March 26.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.