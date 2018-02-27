Valley school says a rural education is the best option for pupils

A primary school and nursery in the Ettrick Valley is hoping to raise its pupil roll by attracting children from Selkirk.

It’s hoped the young Souters will be able to take advantage of the benefits of a rural school, which, it is claimed, offers a uniquely different approach to learning and skills development.

Kirkhope school claims it offers children a unique opportunity to learn in a rural environment.

Interested parents, who would be willing and able to take their children to school and back each day, are invited to an open day at Kirkhope Primary School – situated above the banks of the Ettrick Water, seven miles from Selkirk – next Thursday (March 8) from 9-11am.

Fiona Hewson, chair of the local parent council, said: “With its rich history, picturesque setting, exceptional facilities and warm, friendly atmosphere, Kirkhope provides the ideal platform for children aged from three to 11.

“The opportunity to learn a wide variety of academic, social and life skills in these beautiful surroundings has opened the eyes of pupils past and present, and we believe there is no better time for parents and their children to take advantage of such a lifestyle,” she added.

The school’s recently-completed Discovery Den – a purpose-built hut and hub aimed at encouraging pupils to learn more about the outdoors – and the village of Ettrickbridge itself provides a unique backdrop, Mrs Hewson claimed.

With the Scottish Government’s commitment to increase, by 2020, the current 600 hours of nursery education to 1,140 hours per year for each child aged between three and five, Mrs Hewson highlighted a further significant benefit of enrolling at the school.

She said: “Kirkhope Nursery is among the first schools in the Borders to adopt the increased hours pledged by Holyrood.

‘Essentially, every child enrolled here of nursery age is entitled to the increased hours from the outset, as well as daily free lunches.”

At the open day, teas, coffees and home baking will be available.

For more information on the nursery and the school, call 01750 52231 or visit kirkhopeprimaryschool.co.uk