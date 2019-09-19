UPDATED: Second Jedburgh business is targeted in arson attack

A suspected arson attack which saw vehicles set alight at a Jedburgh garage is being treated as suspicious by police.

Emergency services were called to Bongate Garage in Jedburgh at at 3.10am today.

It is believed a car and van, parked within the garage’s grounds, off the A68 Bongate road, were damaged in the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a vehicle on fire outside a garage on Bongate in Jedburgh.

“Initial indications are that the fire was deliberate and inquiries are ongoing.

“Nobody was injured and the garage was able to open today.

“Two vehicles were destroyed.”

In the early hours of Tuesday morning a car and two vans were set alight at Rooster’s Auto Repairs on Edinburgh Road. One man was remanded and admitted to hospital for assessment.

And just before that fuel was spread across the Shell filling station, just yards along the road, and attempts to set part of the forecourt on fire were made.