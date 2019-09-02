UPDATE: Rider who died on Borders sportive is named

Police have confirmed the identity of the 49-year-old cyclist who died during the Tour o’ the Borders cycle sportive on Sunday as Jason Brand from Edinburgh.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Brand’s family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of our beloved Jason; husband, son, brother, uncle and father of two.

The cyclist who died while riding Sunday's Tour o' the Borders Sportive has been named as 49-year-old Jason Brand from Edinburgh.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

“We would like to ask for privacy to grieve at this difficult time.”

Emergency services were called to a road near Megget Reservoir at around 9.40am after Mr Brand came off his bicycle and sustained serious injuries.

No other persons or competitors were involved and, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for event organiser Hillside Outside said: “We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the rider at this tragic time.”

An investigation by Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

Anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has information which may be relevant, and has not yet contacted police is urged to call 101 and quote incident number 1168 of September 1.