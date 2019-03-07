Unique Scottish furniture and sculptures by local craftsman

An exciting new temporary exhibition is coming to the Waterfall Gallery at Hawick Museum.

It will showcase the work of local craftsman, Robin Runciman, whose Wildwood collection features a selection of wall art, sculpture and furniture made from Scottish hardwoods. And, best of all, these stunning pieces are all available for purchase. practical and beautiful heirlooms.

Having lived and worked in the Borders all his life, Robin gravitated toward creating art that reflects this beautiful part of the world. It was through working the land as a farmer that his interest slowly grew. His Wildwood Scotland workshop is located just a few miles from Lauder.

For the last decade, Robin has been sourcing and storing beautiful Scottish hardwoods to make original sculpture and furniture.

Each piece of wood has been through a curing process of up to six years and every piece of furniture or sculpture is made to last a lifetime.

The trees Robin uses are felled due to age or have fallen naturally in order to ensure a minimum impact on the environment.

Depending on the species and characteristics, Robin decides whether they will make the collection.

After felling (or collection), the tree is taken to sawmills where it is sliced into the appropriate thickness for furniture.

Robin is currently working with elm, his favoured wood, from a large consignment secured from the centre of Edinburgh. This timber is around 200 years old and Robin can, therefore, combine a little bit of the history of Edinburgh with his fine craftsmanship.

Robin has developed his own style, with each piece finished to an impressive quality.

He ensures each piece is unique, usually incorporating the live edge of the wood in order to bring a little of the outdoors into a client’s home.

His meticulous attention to detail enables Robin to create beautiful objects which are synonymous with Wildwood Scotland.

The exhibition, Wildwood Scotland, runs from March 10 to 5 May 5 at the Waterfall Gallery, first floor, Hawick Museum, Wilton Lodge Park.

Entry to the gallery is free.

For more information about Robin’s beautiful creations visit www.wildwoodscotland.co.uk.