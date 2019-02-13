Understanding the transition period in the case of a no deal Brexit

Will there still be a transition period if we leave the EU without a deal?

No - if there is no deal there's no transition period.

What happens to the transition period with an no deal Brexit?

The transition period was set up as part of the EU Withdrawal Agreement. If this goes ahead, then the transition period would run from March 29 when we officially leave the EU up until December 2020 (although the European Union has already said it would be willing to extend the period to 2021 or 2022).

During this period, the UK would trade with the EU in the same way we do now while the two parties agree a new and permanent relationship. It would help businesses, individuals and the government to prepare for new arrangements and minimise the disruption from any changes.

If the withdrawal is rejected, then this is what is being called a no deal Brexit, and there will be no transition period. If this happens, all changes would happen immediately on March 29.

