Two years in jail for Galashiels knife man

A Galashiels man who admitted a series of offences including possession of a knife and spitting on a police officer at Borders General Hospital has been jailed for a total of two years at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Derek Stewart was found in possession of the offensive weapon in Laurel Grove, Galashiels, when he was supposed to be at his Tulley Court home on a night-time curfew on August 9.

When searched he was also found to have small quantities of heroin and ecstasy.

The 37-year-old started feeling unwell at Hawick Police Station and was taken to Borders General Hospital where he spat on the face and chest of a constable while being put in a police vehicle.

Defence lawyer Ed Hulme said his client had forgotten about the small knife which was at the bottom of a rucksack and “not readily accessible.”

Sheriff Peter Paterson commented: “I cannot ignore the catalogue of offending after a short period of being released from custody.”

The jail sentences totalling 24 months were back-dated to August 10 when Stewart was first remanded in custody in connection with the matter.