Hawick fire. (Photo: BILL McBURNIE)

Fire crews were called to Glenmac Mill on Crown Close at around 5.40pm.

The nearby High Street was shut as emergency services tackled the blaze.

Officers have now confirmed that two teens have been charged in connection with the incident.