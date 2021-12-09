Two teenagers charged after blaze at a former Hawick mill this week
TWO teenagers, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with wilful fire-raising in connection with a blaze at a former Hawick mill on Tuesday, December 7.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 2:28 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 2:28 pm
Fire crews were called to Glenmac Mill on Crown Close at around 5.40pm.
The nearby High Street was shut as emergency services tackled the blaze.
Officers have now confirmed that two teens have been charged in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Two male youths, aged 14 and 15 years, have been charged in connection with this wilful fire-raising and are both subject of a report to the Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration."