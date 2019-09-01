Two streets in Borders named among steepest in Scotland

Two streets in the Borders have been suggested as contenders to rank among the steepest in Scotland.

Ellwyn Crescent in Galashiels and Lanton Road in Jedburgh have been named as the third and fourth steepest streets in the country by the BBC’s online news team for the country.

Lanton Road in Jedburgh.

They feature on a list of 15 vertiginous thoroughfares suggested by readers then subjected to analysis by Ordnance Survey.

That exercise was prompted by a street in north Wales being confirmed by Guinness World Records as the steepest on earth, thanks to its gradient of 37.45%.

Ffordd Pen Llech, a minor road in the town of Harlech in Gwynedd, now holds that title, previously claimed, since 1987, by the 35% gradient Baldwin Street in Dunedin, New Zealand.

According to the Beeb’s list, Middle Brae in Tobermory on the Isle of Mull is the steepest street in Scotland.

Middle Brae, also known as Post Office Brae, is measured as having a gradient of 19.4%, putting it well ahead of second-placed Ramsay Lane in Edinburgh city centre with a slope of 15.73%.

Ellwyn Crescent, off Melrose Road, is put in third place with a gradient of 15.62% and Lanton Road, behind what remains of Jedburgh Abbey, isn’t far behind on 15.46%.

Also on the list are Strait Path in Banff, Aberdeenshire, with a gradient of 13.91%; School Brae in Bo’ness, near Falkirk, with 12.92%; Justice Mill Brae in Aberdeen on 11.98%; Wardlaw Drive in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire, on 11.43%; Whinny Brae in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, on 10.68%; Mount Zion Brae in Arbroath, Angus, on 10.63%; Castle View in Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway, on 8.9%; Bouverie Street in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, on 8.49%; Gardner Street in Partick in Glasgow on 8.03%; Mary Street in Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire on 7.85%, and Victoria Road in Gourock, Inverclyde, on 4.56%.

Ordnance Survey spokesman Ben Humphries said: “We took the extents and alignments of each street from our mastermap data.

“A few of the streets existed as more than one line segment in the data, reflecting that there are posts or bollards splitting them up on the ground, so these had to be connected up to make a single line for each street.

“These were overlaid onto terrain data to give elevation values.

“The lines of the streets were broken down into five-metre sections and the elevations recorded for each section.

“The difference between the minimum and maximum height gives the elevation range for each street. Dividing this by the street’s length gives a gradient percentage for the full extent of the street.”

 The Beeb’s Ordnance Survey-vetted list being based on readers’ suggestions, it might well not be definitive, so feel free to suggest, via our Facebook page or southern-newsdesk@jpimedia.co.uk, any other streets you think might rank among the steepest in the Borders.