Two hospitalised after serious A68 crash near St Boswells

Two people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on the A68 near just south of St Boswells yesterday.

Firefighters had to use cutting equipment to free one of the casualties from the wreckage of the crash, which happened near Charlesfield at around 3.45pm yesterday.

Fire crews from Galashiels, Jedburgh and Edinburgh attended as well as police and ambulance crews. Two people were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The A68 was closed to traffic in both directions between St Boswells and Bonjedward for almost three hours.

Tailbacks were experienced on the A699 St Boswells to Selkirk road and the B6404 St Boswells to Kelso road as motorists attempted to avoid the area.