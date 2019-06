Two drivers were taken to hospital yesterday following a crash involving three cars on the A72.

The road was closed for several hours after the incident.

A police spokesperson told us: “Police were called to an incident at Innerleithen Road, near Peebles, at around 12.50pm, in which a Land Rover was in collision with a Volvo V40, and the former was then hit by another Land Rover.”

A man and a woman were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.