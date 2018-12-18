Tweedbank woman ordered to pay £100 compensation to neighbour she called a Nazi

A woman has admitted making racist comments to a neighbour during a row over a car-parking space.

Deborah Lyons, 52, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Tweedbank’s Cotgreen Road on November 29 and shouting at a woman of German origin and racially abusing her.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told how the neighbour arrived home at 5pm and could not get parked in the communal car park as Lyons had left her vehicle there despite having her own driveway.

The woman went to Lyons’ door to ask her to move her car but she was out so she left a message with her son.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser described how an hour later Lyons started banging on the woman’s door and swore at her husband before calling the woman a “sour Kraut”, or possibly sauerkraut, and a “f***ing Nazi”, adding that in future she should speak to her and not her son.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow said: “It is a dispute over parking, but she knows she should not have behaved like this.

“She has never been in court before.”

Lyons was ordered to pay £100 compensation to her neighbour.