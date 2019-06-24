Tweedbank brewery lining up plans to expand

Tweedbank’s Tempest Brewing Co has been going from strength to strength since its launch almost a decade ago, and now it’s lining up further expansion plans.

The brewery was founded by husband and wife Gavin and Annika Meiklejohn in a a disused dairy shed in Kelso back in 2010, but the popularity of its craft beers – including Brave New World, an India pale ale, and Long White Cloud, another pale ale – prompted a move into larger premises on the Tweedbank Industrial Estate four years ago.

Now further expansion plans have been announced, with a bid being submitted to Scottish Borders Council for a new brewery building on the estate incorporating a bar with kitchen, brewhouse, warehouse and office on the site of the former Eildon Mill.

The hope is that the new complex will prove a draw to commuters using the Borders Railway’s nearby Tweedbank terminus.

Edinburgh architect James Robertson, acting as an agent for the firm, said: “The site is adjacent to the Borders Railway station at Tweedbank and is a key, prominent building site in respect of the development vision for the Central Borders Business Park.

“It is the intention of the applicant to attract visitors to the building from the adjacent Borders Railway by use as a venue for festivals and events held by the local, and further afield, community.

“The site has been designed to allow erection of marquees to the south west, front, area of the building.”

The proposed new building would include an external seating area.