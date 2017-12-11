Tweed Valley Guides go far more than the extra mile

Girlguiding members from across the Tweed Valley have teamed up to ‘Do a mile for Margaret’, raising £8,194 for palliative care.

Across the area, 28 Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Senior Section units, plus adult volunteers, joined in the fundraising challenge to do a sponsored mile in support of the Margaret Kerr Unit at Borders General Hospital.

Girlguiding Tweed Valley members were inspired to do their part in memory of local volunteer and Rainbow leader Dina Nicoll, who was a patient there.

How members did their mile was up to them and girls showed off their creativity with some opting to run, jog, cycle, skip, dance, bounce and scooter, while one group even completed their mile on an assault course.

Together, the Guides smashed their initial fundraising target of £1,000.

Gail Fox, county commissioner for Girlguiding Tweed Valley and Leader of the 1st Tweedbank Guides, said: “Seeing the effort the girls were putting in inspired me and a few other leaders to push ourselves that bit further too and hike up Ben Nevis to help raise even more funds. Social action projects like this are a really important part of Girlguiding. This challenge has shown the girls that when they take action they can make a real difference to people in their communities and beyond.”

The picture shows the Guides handing the cash – in the form of a cheque – over at the Margaret Kerr Unit.

To find out more about Girlguiding, visit www.girlguidingscotland.org.uk/get-involved/