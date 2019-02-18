Turning the tide in Galashiels

With naturalists such as David Attenborough stressing the importance of keeping plastic out of our seas, more people than ever before are doing more to protect the marine environment and address a global crisis in single-use plastics and ocean pollution.

Riding this wave of interest, Catherine Gemmell of the Marine Conservation Society has been working tirelessly to encourage an increasing number of people and policies in Scotland to stop the plastic tide.

And on Tuesday, in a talk to the Royal Scottish Geographical Society in Galashiels, she will give an insight into what exactly is taking place across our country to give our seas and coastlines the protection they deserve.

Catherine will explain how volunteers on the ground – and up in the air – are locating and disposing of litter and pollutants around Scotland’s shores.

She’ll also cover the action and solutions that are required within industry and at government level to ensure the sustainability of our oceans.

Catherine said: “I am absolutely honoured to have been invited by RSGS to speak on my lifelong passion.

“From rock-pooling along the Moray coast as a young girl, to scuba diving across Scotland during my time at Aberdeen University, to ocean litter campaigning with the Marine Conservation Society, I can’t wait to share some of my stories and hopefully inspire others to take action to protect Scotland’s incredible seas.”

Mike Robinson, chief executive of RSGS said: “Catherine’s passion for Scotland’s coastline is infectious. I hope her enthusiasm will rub off on our audiences and inspire them to think more closely about their impact on the natural world.”

The talk takes place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 26, at the Scottish Borders Campus, Nether Road, Galashiels. Tickets (£10 for visitors, £8 for Tiso Outdoor Experience cardholders and free for RSGS members, students and U18s) are available via Eventbrite or on the door for walk-ins.