Tributes shared following death of Hawick stalwart and singer Bert Armstrong

Hawick lost on of its greatest sons with the death of Bert Armstrong, aged 95, this week.

The traditional Scottish balladeer entertained generations of Teries with his singing for more than seven decades.

Bert Armstrong pictured at home with his singing books in 2017.

Something of a musical institution in the town, Bert was made a Member of the British Empire by the Queen for his service to the community in her 2002 birthday honours list, and in 2017 was rewarded by his townsfolk with the presentation of a provost’s award.

He performed as Hawick Common Riding’s official singer, for the town’s women’s guild, for Hawick Opera, at rugby club dinners and at countless Burns’ suppers, only semi-retiring from his duties two years ago.

Bert, one of 11 children, was born in Dickson Street in Hawick in 1924. His father, George Armstrong, was a butcher, fishmonger and member of the town common riding committee.

His grandfather, also called George, was the landlord of the Ewe an’ Lamb pub and the owner of the Howegate fish shop.

Bert went to Wilton Primary, where, at the age of 10, he sang the first and last verse of Up wi’ the Banner for then cornet Bill Brydon.

He was a member of the choir at Wilton Primary and after leaving Hawick High School became a hand-knitting machinist, ending his working life at Pringle’s mill when he was 64.

During the Second World War, he served as a cook in the Royal Navy and his eight years service included an extended spell in Trinidad in the West Indies.

He returned home to Hawick in 1946 and so began his years of sharing his remarkable voice with the town.

Speaking to The Southern in after receiving his provost’s award in 2017 Bert said: “I’d never call myself a high-class singer. I’m no Pavarotti, but I love ballads, Scottish songs, Hawick songs.

“That was never my inspiration. It was the love of the songs.

“I’ve never asked for payment although I’d sometimes be given a gift, maybe a basket of flowers or fruit. It was never about money, I just loved to sing.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it.”

Tributes have poured in this week following Bert’s death. Leading them was the town’s honorary provost Watson McAteer, who said: “Hawick has lost a great son in Bert Armstrong MBE.

“He was a highly talented individual and a great friend to everyone.

“His singing voice was second to none and even until very recently he was entertaining at local events. He was extremely proud of his town and the town was extremely proud of him.

“While very appropriately recognised by Her Majesty the Queen he was also awarded a special Honorary Provost’s achievement award for his great service to Hawick and our community.”

Meanwhile Teries have taken to social media to share their fond memories of Bert.

Johnny Rudkin said: “Bert... yin oh the real Hawick watties. He had some voice for Hawick songs.”

Linda Lee added: “I will surely miss my little chats with Bert especially about his time spent in my country in the Caribbean, he even sang a bit of Calypso music for me. Will miss him dearly.”

And Ron Elliot said: “I remember Bert singing at the Quins dinners many moons ago. He will be a huge miss to the town.”

Bert’s great great nephew Craig Turnbull said : “He was such a great character. I will always remember all those Christmas dinners at my grannie’s with Bert, always got a song and he was always such a happy man. He will be a great miss from our big lovely family.”