Tributes paid to Hawick’s Billy Welsh following death at age of 63

Hawick is in mourning after the death of a much-loved community stalwart.

Billy Welsh died suddenly at home on Sunday at the age of 63.

The former Peter Scott knitwear factory employee had dedicated his life to serving the town and region in a variety of capacities.

He was a marshal at Hawick Common Riding for many years, a Red Cross worker and a volunteer at the Borders General Hospital’s radio station.

His selfless community work continued right up until his death.

Unmarried Billy recently stepped into the breach to take on a role as a member of Hawick Community Council after resignations left it short-handed.

Only last November, he was one of four townsfolk bestowed life membership of Hawick Common Riding’s organising committee for his years of service.

Community council by-election returning officer George Turnbull paid tribute to Billy’s dedicated community work.

The Hawick and Hermitage councillor said: “How very sad this is. Billy was heavily involved in the community and especially his fantastic record of voluntary service to so many worthy organisations, including hospital radio, the Red Cross and common riding committee, to mention just a few, and he recently stood at the by-election to come back as a community councillor.

“He will be very sadly missed.”