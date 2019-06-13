Tributes paid following death of rugby and radio stalwart Dave ‘The Brick’ Elliot

Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of a well-known Borders businessman, rugby fanatic and radio broadcaster this week.

Dave Elliot, from Jedburgh, died on Tuesday, aged 70.

Dave Elliot pictured in 2014.

Known to many as The Brick, Dave was well known in the Borders rugby circles through an involvement with St Boswells RFC which spanned more than 55 years.

Since first pulling on the jersey for the village side in 1963, aged 15, Dave went on to serve as a manager, commentator and all-round supporter of the club, still taking to the pitch as a substitute until a few years ago.

He was a successful businessman and owned D E Fencing alongside his son Scott.

One of the first to pay tribute following Dave’s death this week was friend and colleague at St Boswells-based radio station Brick FM, Jesse Rae.

He described him as: “One of the hardest, toughest, Border men and Scottish club rugby props,ever born ... but soft inside, with the kindest heart, and real friend.”

Jesse added: “Only now, all the kind deeds and thoughtful things he did for friends and strangers will come to light...never wanting or expecting something in return.

“On his regular Monday night show he never held back. When broadcasting on Brick FM, saying what he felt, he was fearless.

“There will be many stories about The Brick, but his dedication to his rugby extended far beyond anyone else.”

Jesse recalled one occasion when Dave was a giving an away game commentary from the St Boswells RFC subs bench when he was called on as a replacement.

“His phone was going off in the back pocket of his shorts during a scrum and he was puffing down the pitch giving his blow by blow live report, until the referee caught him.

“Fearless and a true friend ... that was Dave ‘The Brick’ Elliot.”

A representative from St Boswells Rugby Club, where Dave was a player and manager over many years, said it was “terrible news” and added: “He really did love rugby and St Boswell’s RFC. “He will be a massive miss.”

On Facebook, Ross Dalgliesh wrote: “Sad to read this terrible news tonight.

“Brick always made my family most welcome at St Boswells Rugby Club. A massive loss to the community. Rest in peace Davie.”

Paul Connachan added: “I have some great memories of your banter in the club.

“Your were one of life’s good guys.”