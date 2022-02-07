Tributes paid as two men die on Borders roads in a matter of days

Stuart Finnie lost his life on the Melrose bypass last Tuesday.

Stuart Finnie, a 30-year-old from Gavinton, was killed in a crash on the A6091, near the Borders General Hospital, on Tuesday, February 1.

A 57-year-old woman, who was driving a Mini, was also involved in the crash, and was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh where she received treatment for her injuries and is expected to be released in the coming days.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at around 8.35am.

Stewart Ramsay died in a crash on the A68 on Friday.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Stuart’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0603 of Tuesday, February, 1.”

Stuart’s heartbroken wife Alison wrote on social media: “I am devastated to announce that I tragically lost my darling husband Stuart Finnie on Tuesday, February 1.

“Stu was the best husband I could have asked for. I feel so privileged to have experienced his love because he had a special kind of love. If he loved you, he made sure you felt it. He was so kind and gentle. He was simply perfect. I’m so proud to be his wife and I will miss him forever.

“I just want to say how thankful I am to everyone who has reached out, I know it would mean a lot to Stu that so many people are offering their support."

Alison added: “I’m so sorry that I haven’t gotten back to everyone. But I value each message just as much as the last. Please pray.

“Nothing will ever fill this void in my life, but with family, friends and God I’ll try to find my way.

"Stu will always be in my heart.”

The second tragic incident happened on the A68 between St Boswells and Jedburgh, at around 8.15pm on Friday, February 4, in which 27-year-old Denholm butcher Stewart Ramsay lost his life.

His family released a statement, which read: “Stewart was a loving dad, partner, son, brother, uncle and friend, who will be forever missed by all who knew him.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and first responders for their care and compassion.

"We have been overwhelmed with the messages of sympathy and love for our family. It is comforting to know how well loved Stewart was by all those who knew him.”

The incident involved a silver Ford Fusion car. Officers are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who have yet to speak with police to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Stewart’s family and friends at this tragic time.