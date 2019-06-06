Tributes paid after woman injured in Walkerburn car crash dies in hospital

One of six people injured in a car crash on the A72 near Walkerburn last week has died in hospital.

Donna Cameron, 36, of Innerleithen, was left fighting for her life following a two-car collision a mile east of the village at around 8.20pm last Wednesday, May 29.

The accident occurred a mile east of Walkerburn.

She, along with five others hurt in the accident, was rushed to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment afterwards, later being transferred to the city’s Western General Hospital, but medics there were unable to save her.

She was a front-seat passenger in a red Ford Fiesta involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf on the Hamilton-Galashiels road.

Her family have paid tribute to her in a statement released via Police Scotland, saying: “Donna was a much-loved, family-orientated person who will be missed very much by her family and friends.

“The family would like to publicly thank all the medical staff at the three Edinburgh hospitals involved in the care of their family and all the emergency service personnel who worked hard to try and save Donna and her family at the scene of the crash.”

Mrs Cameron’s brother Craig Lowrie, father of this year’s Galashiels Braw Lad, Robbie Lowrie, added via Facebook: “It breaks my heart to write this, but unfortunately my wee sister Donna passed away on Wednesday morning.

“The messages we have received over the last 24 hours have meant so much to our family.

“As a family, we know it’s a long road ahead, but we’re strong, and I know we can get there together.

“No date or plans for the funeral will be made until Ian and the girls are fit enough to attend.

“Rest in peace, my little sis.”

The driver of the Fiesta, a 60-year-old man, and two other passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, were also taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. The two adults’ injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening and the teenager’s as minor.

A fourth passenger in the Fiesta, a 10-year-old girl, is being treated in Edinburgh’s Royal Hospital for Sick Children for injuries said to be serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old woman, sustained only minor injuries, according to police. She too was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit for the Borders, said: “Tragically, as a result of this collision, Mrs Cameron has lost her life, and our thoughts continue to be with her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are continuing with our inquiries into the collision and would ask anyone who witnessed what happened and who hasn’t yet contacted officers to do so as soon as possible.”

Potential witnesses are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3,788 of May 29.

Mrs Cameron’s was the second life to be claimed by accidents on Borders roads in a matter of days, following the death of motorcyclist Jackie Kennedy, 50, of Cumbernauld in North Lanarkshire, on the A7 at Fountainhall on Friday, May 31.