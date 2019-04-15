Tribute album out now in bid to boost charity being set up in memory of Selkirk singer-songwriter Scott Hutchison

A tribute album has been released online in memory of late Selkirk singer-songwriter Scott Hutchison and to raise money for charity in his name.

It’s a live recording of a memorial concert staged in the US in December.

The line-up for the show, at Rough Trade in New York City, included Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard, Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn, the National’s Aaron Dessner, Boygenius’s Julien Baker and Miracle of 86’s Kevin Devine.

The 25 tracks played on the night, billed as a celebration of the songs of Scott Hutchison, included Tiny Changes, I Wish I Was Sober, Head Rolls Off, Death Dream, Acts of Man, Break, Old Old Fashioned and Swim Until You Can’t See Land.

The concert is available to download for free, but fans taking advantage of that offer are being asked to make donations to the Scott Hutchison Fund, a mental health charity being set up following the death Selkirk-born Frightened Rabbit frontman in May last year at the age of 36.

For details, go to frightenedrabbit.com/a-celebration-of-the-songs-of-scott-hutchison and www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/scotthutchison?utm_term=XgbY8aaag

The fund has raised almost £10,000 already, nearly five times its initial target of £2,000.

A spokesperson for Frightened Rabbit, formed in Selkirk in 2003 but currently on hold, said: “This night was not a night of mourning or a night of sadness but a celebration of an extremely special person and the music he created.

“Scott inspired everyone who met him, heard his lyrics or saw his art.

“We feel his loss every day, but we are all in this together and we carry on strengthened by the support of the people involved in this recording and those around the world who have been affected by Scott’s passing.

“A huge thank-you goes out to Ben Gibbard, Craig Finn, Aaron Dessner, Julien Baker and Kevin Devine for their support, love and kindness in being involved.

“We want to encourage people who listen to this to laugh, cry, hug and sing in your worst Scottish accent at the top of your lungs and keep the spirit of Scott alive in all our hearts and all our voices.

“While we’re alive let’s all make tiny changes to Earth.”

The New York show took place four days before Frightened Rabbit’s surviving members, including Scott’s brother Grant, reunited for a tribute show of their own in Glasgow, also for charity, joined by guests including Kathryn Joseph, Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil and the Twilight Sad’s James Graham.