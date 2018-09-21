Trial date set for Borders nursery workers accused of abusing children

Two nursery workers accused of forcibly dragging children in their care about and locking them inside cupboards will stand trial next month.

Nicola Jeffrey, 22, and Teresa Renton, 34, are charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person fear and alarm on various occasions between January 1, 2015, and August 1, 2016.

That offence is alleged to have been committed at the since-closed Little Reivers Nursery in Duns.

They both pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to a charge of shouting, forcibly dragging children about, lifting them off the floor by the arm and locking them inside cupboards and refusing to let them out, as well as making offensive and abusive comments towards and about young children and behaving in an aggressive, threatening and abusive manner towards young children in their care.

Jeffrey is further alleged to have seized hold of the arm of an injured child receiving treatment from a colleague.

She is also said to have changed the nappy of a child in view of the public on a concrete floor without any mat.

Renton, of Ainslie Terrace, and Jeffrey, of Rachel Drive, both in Duns, pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Two days have been set aside for a trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on October 25 and 26.