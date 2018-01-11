Trial bikes stolen from stables in Hawick

A break-in at the beginning of this week in Hawick saw two children’s trial bikes stolen from a stables in Hawick.

Borders police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happened sometime between 6pm on Monday, January 8 and 7am on Tuesday, January 9, at Heip Hill Stables.

One bike had a 50cc engine with 18in frame, black chassis, with red flames over the fuel tank and a crack in the tank.

The other had a 125cc engine with a black chassis, silver wheels and black tyres, one of which was flat.

Both vehicles were covered in mud.

Inspector Carol Wood from Hawick Police Station said: “The owner of the stolen bikes is keen to have them returned as soon as possible and we are conducting local lines of inquiry to identify the culprits.

“If you have information that can assist with our inquiries, then please come forward.

“In addition, we would also urge anyone who has seen these bikes since Tuesday, or who knows their current whereabouts, to also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Hawick Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1353 of January 9. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.