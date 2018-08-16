Travis Perkins offers group of a shed-load of help

Less than a fortnight on from moving the first kettle into their new home, Selkirk Shedders are celebrating landing their first large-scale donation towards turning their new base into a fully-functioning facility for all.

The team behind Selkirk Community Shed moved into their base at the former Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team building at the start of the month and immediately got to work organising renovations, to turn the empty shell into a community space shed for men, women of all ages.

And their pleas for help were answered by the Selkirk branch of Travis Perkins building merchants on Tuesday.

The company has donated much of the material needed to fit insulation and panel boarding to the workshop area to make it more energy efficient and usable from a practical point of view when it comes to fitting tool cupboards and shelving.

Barry Sutton, secretary of the Selkirk Community Shed, said: “We were absolutely delighted with the response of Travis Perkins.

“We had the offer of some volunteer help this coming week to assist with the work and so we asked Travis Perkins if they could help out at short notice.

“Not only did they donate materials, but they even offered to deliver it to the shed first thing on Tuesday morning.

“We would like to thank them for their contribution to making the workshop area a really good working environment for the folk who will be coming along.”

The shed is open each Tuesday and Thursday between 10am and 4pm, with the aim of increasing those hours once different activities are finalised.

Delighted to help, Oliver Axford, manager at Travis Perkins’ Whinfield Road base in Selkirk, added: “We have donated some insulation, some wall panels and timber. We just thought it was a very good local cause and we were very happy to ahelp with it.”

But there’s still plenty to do, and with a list of redecorating and refurbishment plans afoot, the 30-strong group, which has already amassed an abundance of donated tools, is keen to welcome anyone who can lend a hand.

Barry added: “At the moment we are in the throes of getting everything up and running so it is a bit chaotic – but pretty soon we should have somewhere that we can call a real workshop.

“Anyone who wants to know more can just call in to see us, visit our Facebook page at Selkirkshedders or email: selkirkshedders@gmail.com.”