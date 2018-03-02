Travel update: Latest news on Borders roads

While the Borders Railway is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day, Borders Buses has limited services running.

They are as follows:

● Berwick town: limited town service.

● Kelso/Jedburgh to Lauder (service 51/52): limited service.

● Galashiels to Earlston (service 60): limited service.

● Kelso to Galashiels (service 67): limited service.

● Jedburgh to Galashiels (service 68): limited service.

● Gala and Melrose via Tweedbank and BGH (service 69): limited service. On return from BGH it will not serve Tweedbank.

● Selkirk to Galashiels (service 73): limited service. Missing out Mill Street.

● Hawick town service (H1/H2): limited service. Vertish Hill and Stirches cannot be served. Burnfoot Shops to Mart St/Sainsbury’s only.

● Peebles/Melrose to Galashiels (service X62): limited service.

● Hawick to Galashiels (service X95): limited service.

The Borders Buses website states: “It is not safe or possible to try to operate out with the above areas. We will keep you updated if this changes.

“Based on road conditions many of the above will not operate the full line of route with many serving the main road sections of the routes only. If weather worsens some services/journeys may have to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, road conditions right across the region are extremely hazardous, including A roads. Minor and rural routes will be impassable.

Road closures Scottish Borders Council is aware of are listed below ... but the public are asked to note many more routes will be closed:

● A68 at Carter Bar

● A1 south of Berwick

● A701 closed at Devil’s Beef Tub; also closed between Skirling junction to Broughton and Broughton to Tweedsmuir

● A72 Drochil Castle to Blyth Bridge; also closed Skirling junction to Skirling

● A698 Kelso to Jedburgh (at Heiton)

● B6364 Kelso to Greenlaw

● A6089 Gordon to Kelso

● B6397 Charterhouse to Smailholm

● A697 Carfraemill to Greenlaw

● B6438 Reston to Coldingham

● A1107 Tower Farm, Coldingham

● C94 Coldstream to Duns

● B6437 Auchencrow to Chirnside

● C98 Longformacus/Cranshaws

● B6355 Chirnside to Ayton

● A6105 Greenlaw to Gordon

● B6460/B6437 Allanton to Whitsome

● A6105 Duns to Chirnside

● A6112 Duns to Grantshouse

● B6461 at Fishwick

● B6461 at Swinton to Orange Lane

Check the Scottish Borders Council website for further updates.

Snow clearance

Even though the Amber warning finished at 10am the council is still dealing with a severe weather emergency incident and exceptionally challenging circumstances. Gritters/ploughs are prioritising the primary network, particularly A roads, trying to get these open where they are closed, and maintaining those that are clear.

They will only get on to secondary routes when conditions and resources allow.

There are a number of stranded motorists and the council is also having to prioritise its resources to support the emergency services and maintain key arterial routes.

Waste collections

All waste collections are suspended on Friday and Community Recycling Centres will be closed today and over the weekend, with staff tasked with assisting with snow clearance.

Where collections are missed due to the adverse weather households are advised as follows:

General waste collections – bins should be left out as collections may take place within a few days.

Recycling waste collections – It is recommended that households take their bins back. Excess bagged recycling can be presented and collected alongside your recycling bin on the next scheduled collection day.

Household food waste collections – will be collected on the next scheduled collection date. This is a weekly service.

Commercial food waste collections – keep bins out for collection if possible as crews will aim to return as soon as possible to pick up.