Woman charged after collision which forced Melrose Road closure

A woman who crashed her car into a dyke on the Melrose Road through Langlee yesterday has been arrested and charged by police.

The B6374 through Langlee was closed for 30 minutes and the lady was taken to the Borders General Hospital in Melrose before later being released.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police arrested and charged a 62-year-old woman after a Nissan Micra collided with a wall on Melrose Road in Galashiels shortly before 5pm on Sunday, February 10.

“The woman was taken to Borders General Hospital as a precaution, and the road closed until around 5.30pm while the vehicle was recovered.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”