When can I get a train over Christmas and New Year?

ScotRail has released the Christmas and New Year schedule, with warnings that there will be no trains on certain days over the festive period.

The last trains of the day will depart earlier than normal on both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and there will be changes to train times over the Christmas and New Year period.

With Christmas less than a month away, the ScotRail Alliance is urging customers to plan their journeys now.

Important details include:

• As with previous years, no trains will run on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

• On Boxing Day there will be no services for Fife or Edinburgh.

• A limited service will run in parts of the west of Scotland, and trains on some routes in and around Glasgow will be replaced by buses to allow major improvement works to take place.

• All trains will run as normal between 27 and 30 December, with the exception of the Cumbernauld to Motherwell route, which is replaced by buses while improvement works take place.

• On Tuesday, 2 January a reduced service will be in place across much of the country, with trains starting from mid-morning.

Improvement works on the main route west from Edinburgh Waverley will be taking place:

• Edinburgh to Bathgate services will be replaced by buses

• Edinburgh to Dunblane services will start/terminate at Linlithgow instead of Edinburgh

• Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High services will be diverted

Graham Heald, the ScotRail Alliance’s head of customer experience, said: “We will be working flat out to keep people moving during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“But with many of our customers taking time off work to be with their loved ones, the network is quieter between Christmas and New Year. That means it’s an ideal time to carry out vital improvement works while causing as little disruption to our customers as possible.

“There will be changes to train times, so we encourage our customers to plan their journeys now on our app or at scotrail.co.uk.”

• The ScotRail Alliance has set up a dedicated webpage to provide customers with information on train times over the holidays. The website can be viewed at scotrail.co.uk/Christmas.