Scott St to close in daytime for resurfacing works

Following several complaints over the state of Scott St in Galashiels, the road is to be resurfaced in two stages, beginning at the end of July.

The street will be closed during the day to allow the significant resurfacing improvements to take place, between Monday, July 30 and Friday, August 10.

Phase one will see works take place from the junction of St John Street to immediately before the junction with Balmoral Place, from Monday, July 30 to Friday, August 3, while phase two will see the section from Balmoral Place to Roxburgh Place resurfaced Monday to Friday, August 6-10.

Road closures

Each section of the street will be closed 8.30am to 5pm while the works take place in these locations, but it will be fully open for Saturday and Sunday, August 4 and 5.

Diversions will be in place during each phase and pedestrian access maintained at all times. However, several surrounding streets will see parking restrictions from 8am to 5pm during the works. Parking restrictions will apply where no waiting cones are in place.

Access to Galashiels Swimming Pool and the Focus Centre will be maintained when possible, but only via Livingstone Place.

Staff will be on-site to assist with traffic, while local businesses and residents will be informed in writing, in advance of the works.

In addition, pavement and drainage works will take place from Monday, July 9, for three weeks on a section of Scott Street, with temporary traffic lights in place. Pedestrian access will be maintained to businesses and homes, although delays are expected.

Buses

The town service 54 will be affected by the closures. From Monday, July 30 to Friday, August 3, between 8.30am and 5pm, the service will operate the normal route to Meigle Street, and Victoria Street to Scott Street and then via Gala Park to St John Street and its normal route to the Transport Interchange.

The following week, between 8.30am and 5pm, the same bus will operate the normal route to Gala Park then run via Victoria Street, Thistle Street left into Meigle Street then back on its normal route from Balmoral Avenue to Victoria Street.

The route back to the Transport Interchange will be via Kirk Brae, Hall Street, Island Street and Bridge Place

Bin collections

The council’s waste service is prepared to set up alternative arrangements to ensure there is minimal disruption for household bin collections in the Scott Street area during the resurfacing programme, but remind households to have their bins ready to pick up by 7am on collection day.

Why is it being resurfaced?

Scott Street was identified as one of 32 key routes across the Borders requiring improvements, as part of a £2.6million resurfacing programme this year.

The programme is predominantly funded by an additional £1.8m investment announced as part of SBC’s budget in February 2018 to target road repairs across the region in 2018/19.

SBC has also committed to investing over £22m in roads and bridges over the next three years, with £79m planned investment over the next 10 years.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “These resurfacing works on Scott Street will be welcomed by drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in Galashiels.

“There will inevitably be disruption as a result, but the council has made a real effort to minimise this by opening the road at nights and during the weekend, maintaining access to the swimming pool and Focus Centre and having staff on site to assist the public where necessary.

“We have also been in discussions with trunk road operator Amey to make sure our works take place right at the start of the Galafoot Bridge improvement programme.

“We would ask local people and commuters to play their part and give themselves a bit extra time for their journeys during the resurfacing programme.”