Road chiefs agree to look at new A68 crossing in Jedburgh

A campaign to see a new pedestrian crossing installed across Jedburgh’s busiest road has been launched by a town councillor worried that people in wheelchairs or with prams are being put at risk.

Jedburgh councillor Jim Brown wants to see a new crossing put in place near the Oxnam Road junction with the A68 at the south end of the town, close to the Laidlaw Memorial Pool.

“Some form of crossing is needed over the A68 mainly because it’s very awkward for people in wheelchairs or mobility scooters and those pushing prams to get across,” Mr Brown said. “What’s happening just now is that people are going further down and crossing after the railing, which is really dangerous.”

Mr Brown says the problem is that the existing underpass there has a ramp at one side but just steps at the other.

“It’s no good,” he added. “I think probably some kind of zebra crossing with traffic lights would be better.

“Approximately two-thirds of the town come from the other side of the A68 so they have got to find a way across to get to the town centre.

“I do agree it’s high time something gets done there.”

He’s taken his plea straight to road chiefs at Amey, the contractor responsible for the maintenance of the major trunk road, and they have not ruled the idea out.

More than 25,000 vehicles travel along that stretch road a week, according to the latest figures from Amey.

An Amey spokesperson said: “Representatives of Amey and Transport Scotland met with Mr Brown recently and discussed the potential for a controlled crossing near Oxnam Road.

“We agreed that we would prepare a programme of traffic and pedestrian surveys in the new year, most likely to take place when we are out of the winter weather period, and we will then report back to him.

“We will also continue to provide updates and to consult other local stakeholders on this matter.”