Parking ban on the way on Jedburgh street

Parking restrictions are being introduced in Jedburgh to allow works access to the new intergenerational community campus site.

An 18-month ban on parking is being put in place near the entrance to the site of the new £2m school at Hartigge Park from later this month.

From 7am on Tuesday, July 17, parking will be prohibited on both sides of Priors Road, eastwards from Waterside Road, for 80metres.

This will remain in place until March, 7, 2020 to allow BAM Construction safe access to the works site.

The Scottish Government gave the go-ahead for the campus in February and, with work having begun shortly after, the campus is due to open in March 2020.

The project is being overseen by the council and development partner Hub South East Scotland, and Hertfordshire-based BAM Construction, part of the Dutch Royal BAM Group, has been given the contract to build the school.