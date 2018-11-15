Multiple people injured after bus and lorry collide near Langholm

A number of people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus and a lorry on the A7 near Langholm.

The two vehicles collided on the High Mill Bridge at around 12pm today.

A number of passengers on the bus were taken by ambulance to either the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle or Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in Dumfries, with what are described as cuts and bruises.

It is believe that there were about 12 passengers on the bus.

Part of the bridge was struck in the collision and the bridge was examined for any structural damage after the vehicles were removed.

The road was closed for almost four hours and reopened to traffic around 4pm.