Man seriously injured in St Boswells crash

One man was been seriously in a crash on the A68 at St Boswells on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the two-car collision, just south of the village near the junction with the road to Charlesfield.

One driver was taken to Borders General Hospital in Melrose with serious injuries, while the other driver was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4pm to the A68 south of St Boswells.

“It was a two vehicle collision involving a Ford Fiesta and A Skoda Roomster. The male driver of the Ford Fiesta was taken to the Borders General Hospital with serious injuries.

“The other male driver of the Skoda was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“The road was closed and reopened at 7.15pm.”