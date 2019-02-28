Jedburgh road improvements get under way

A first phase of works to improve the road and pavements along Bongate in Jedburgh gets under way today.

Traffic lights will be in place on the main A68 through the town between the filling station in Edinburgh Road and the Bongate’s junction with Waterside Road from this morning to tomorrow afternoon.

It forms part of resurfacing and pavement improvements works aimed at improving the road for visually-impaired people.

Pat Shields, of Amey Highways, said: “We have been given some budget from Traffic Scotland to help improve the road surfacing for people with visual impairments.

“That means we will be taking away some of the flagstones and putting in better drop kerbs as well.

“Work will start in March, and it will take between two and three weeks.

“They will involve both sides of the carriageway, and traffic lights will be used during the resurfacing works.”

Amey Highways has confirmed it will also be working with Scottish Borders Council to fix the Bongate’s lights within the traffic islands along the residential route as they are failing to light up at night.

Mr Shields added: “The works start from the filling station at Edinburgh Road down to the Bongate’s junction with Waterside Road.

“There may be times when residents cannot park outside their homes for a while and have to park across the road instead, but they will always be able to get inside their houses.”