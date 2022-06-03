Hawick seeks more Welcome Hosts

Hawick is looking to employ more Welcome Hosts to greet tourists.

A number of vacancies are available for welcome hosts and office-based information assistants to operate on a fixed contract from June to mid-September.

Organised via community group Future Hawick, the tourist initiative sees hosts greeting visitors to the town and advising them where they can eat, sleep or shop.

A Future Hawick spokesperson said: “The positions involve providing a friendly welcome to visitors to the town, advising on amenities and attractions, liaison with local businesses and recording visitor contact information.

“If you enjoy meeting people this could be just the job for you.”

There are flexible shift working patterns over a six-day week involving 10am to 1pm and 1pm to 4pm shifts.

Wages are in accordance with Living Wage provisions.