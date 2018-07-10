Galafoot bridge to close eastbound for 10 weeks from August 5

Essential maintenance work on the Galafoot Bridge, between Galashiels and Tweedbank on the A6091, will begin on Sunday, August 5, with phased lane closures, lasting for 10 weeks.

The busy bridge – which often saw traffic at a standstill during peak times when the nearby Lowood Bridge was closed for repairs recently – badly needs attention.

The work – planned in consultation with Amey, Transport Scotland, Traffic Scotland, the emergency services, bus operators, community councils, road hauliers, Borders General Hospital and Scottish Borders Council – will include the replacement of the road and footpath surfacing; the waterproofing of the bridge deck; deck repairs and a repair of the expansion joints – all subject to investigations that will be completed at the beginning of the works.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “This work will prevent the deterioration of the bridge structure, by tackling potential issues early and reducing the need for more extensive, and disruptive works, in the future.”

During the works, the eastbound carriageway – heading towards Tweedbank – will be fully closed, with a signed diversion route in operation. Westbound traffic will continue to use the bridge as normal.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A7 to B6360 Abbotsford Road to Tweedbank roundabout. At Kingsknowes roundabout, traffic will join the eastbound A7 to Tweed Road and proceed to Melrose Road; and then to the B6374 to re-join the eastbound A6091 at Tweedbank Drive.

Emergency vehicles will use this same diversion route.

The B6360 will operate as a one-way road from A7 Junction 7 to Abbotsford, the home of Sir Walter Scott. The Abbotsford Road will only be open to buses and coaches from Tweedbank roundabout to the Abbotsford visitor centre car park.

A separate diversion will operate for HGVs and other high-sided vehicles via the A7, A699 and A68.

Night-time closures will be required at the start, middle and end of the scheme to allow for the installation and removal of the traffic management system.

During these night closures a signed diversion route will be in operation. Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the A7, A699 and A68.