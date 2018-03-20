Fatal crash on A68 near Earlston

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision on the A68 where a 54-year-old man sadly died.

The collision happened between Earlston and the Ravenswood Roundabout at around 4.10pm on Monday, March 19.

It involved a silver Kia travelling northbound and a black Fiat travelling southbound.

The man who was driving the Fiat was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however he died a short time later.

A woman in her 40’s who was driving the Kia was also taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about seven hours in both directions while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and who may have information that can assist them with their ongoing inquiries.

Sergeant John Easton of the Road Policing Unit said: “Sadly a man has died in this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who can assist us with our ongoing inquiries.

“Anyone who has not yet spoken with us who witnessed the collision or who has information that can assist, is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 2431 of 19th March.”