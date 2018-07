The A68 Jedburgh to Newcastle road is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision near Glendouglas.

The road was closed around 5.45pm this evening, and is expected to remain shut between Jedburgh and Carter Bar for some time.

Diversions are in place via Oxnam and the Bairnkine.

Traffic Scotland has described the accident as serious and are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible.