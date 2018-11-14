Clovenfords A72 road set for weekend closure

Drivers travelling through Clovenfords will face lengthy diversions this Sunday, as the A72 is closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm this Sunday for manhole repair works.

The work will take place on Vine Street between the junctions of Lairburn Drive and Meigle Row. The manhole is located in the middle of the road and requires a full road closure to ensure safety for public and our workers.

Diversion route map.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians and cyclists at all times.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We apologise to all road users affected by this essential traffic management.

“We have scheduled this work in liaison with Scottish Borders Council to try and minimise traffic disruption and would urge drivers using this route to plan ahead and allow extra time for the diversion.”

Traveling from the east the alternative diversion route is via the A707 to Selkirk and then the A7 towards Galashiels. If travelling from the west then this route is reversed.