A7 set for night closures

The A7 will be closed overnight from the Sandbed in Hawick from January 17 to 28.

The works will see Transport Scotland’s operating company Bear Scotland resurface 3.2km of carriageway.

The road will be closed from Teviothead to the Johnnie Armstrong Gallery, between 7.30pm to 6am each night from Monday, January 17 to Friday, January 28, excluding Saturday and Sunday nights.

The A7 will then be closed from south of Hawick High School to Sandbed Roundabout at the same time each night from Monday, February 7 to Tuesday, February 9.

A diversion route will be signposted between Hawick and Canonbie via the A6088, B6357 and B7201 throughout the duration of these works.

Emergency services will be given access at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through. All work is weather dependent and subject to postponement or cancellation.

Tommy Deans, Bear Scotland’s South East network manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A7 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works, however, we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact.