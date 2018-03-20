A7 reopens after accident near Tweedbank

The A7 Edinburgh-Carlisle road has reopened to traffic after an accident between Selkirk and the Kingsnowes roundabout west of Tweedbank led to its closure for over three hours this afternoon.

Police Scotland say the incident, at around 12.20pm, involved a motorcyclist.

He was taken to the Borders General Hospital at Melrose for treatment.

The road remained closed for over three hours while specialist police officers carried out an investigation.

It reopened around 3.50pm.

The condition of the motorcyclist is unknown.